Indiana’s Total Deaths Due To COVID-19 Rises To 35

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as on Monday, the state of Indiana has a total of 35 deaths due to COVID-19 with a total of 1,786 positive cases and 11,658 people tested.

The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website. Here are the updated numbers: Total positive cases: 1,786

Total deaths: 35

Tests reported to ISDH: 11,658 Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/HNXHPgd2I6 — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) March 30, 2020

Across the state, the virus has affected hoosiers of all age ranges. However, many COVID-19 deaths have been males and those over the age of 70. See the full demographic breakdown of positive cases and deaths below from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Here’s the updated demographic breakdown of positive cases and deaths (newly-added). pic.twitter.com/dK7Rx4AeHr — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) March 30, 2020

