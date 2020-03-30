Indy
Indiana’s Total Deaths Due To COVID-19 Rises To 35

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as on Monday, the state of Indiana has a total of 35 deaths due to COVID-19 with a total of 1,786 positive cases and 11,658 people tested.

Across the state, the virus has affected hoosiers of all age ranges. However, many COVID-19 deaths have been males and those over the age of 70. See the full demographic breakdown of positive cases and deaths below from the Indiana State Department of Health.

