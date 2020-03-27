Feel Good Friday’s: How One Kidd Nation Member Went ALL IN For Graduation

It’s Feel Good Fridays and what better way to close out this rather interesting week with some news! Courtney is a KiddNation member who decided to bet it all by doing her final assignment on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show for her Master’s Program!

How the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show helped me keep my 4.0 – A Thread: I was assigned to write a critical media analysis by a professor based on media I’d exposed myself to recently. While everyone else chose to compare different social media platforms, I chose to compare (1/4) — courtney. (@keep_a_smile19) March 25, 2020

Hear how it went! Plus, don’t miss hearing Big Al’s commencement speech below.

