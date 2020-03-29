Indiana Zoo Owner From ‘Tiger King’ Issued Temporary Restraining Order

We’re all living that quarantine life, so what else is there to do besides binge watch shows on Netflix? It seems that EVERYONE has devoted 5 hours and 17 minutes to watching Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. It’s a crime documentary mini-series that tells the story of Joe Exotic, a big cat enthusiast, who gets caught up in a murder-for-hire plot of his rival.

A zoo owner from Southern Indiana, Tim Stark, is featured throughout the series. He’s the founder of Wildlife In Need in Charlestown, Indiana. According to the Louisville Courier Journal, an Indiana judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the zoo which prohibits staff, volunteers, and guests from entering the enclosures that house various big cats. The enclosures have been deemed to be a risk to the public, because when they are opened animals have the opportunity to escape.

Stark is also facing a federal lawsuit filed by PETA, for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act. Stark told the Louisville Courier Journal that he would fight to keep his animals.

If you haven’t watched Tiger King yet, do so immediately! I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s truly WILD! (no pun intended)

