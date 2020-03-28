National
HomeNational

Order Girl Scout Cookies Online and Donate to Front Line Workers

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Source: deliciousasitlooks.com / http://www.deliciousasitlooks.com

The Girl Scouts are not letting the coronavirus stop their sales. Although you can no longer purchase cookies in-person, the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. announced that they will continue to provide their irresistible treats online. Through a new campaign, called Girl Scouts Cookie Care, you can order cookies online to be delivered to your home. That’s not even the best part. You can also donate a box of cookies to be sent to those working on the front lines of the crisis.

“For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil. And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort and take action.” said Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “By buying and donating cookies, Girl Scout Cookie fans are helping sustain our life-changing programs for girls — and bringing joy and comfort to those on the frontlines of this crisis.”

coronavirus , front line workers , girl scout cookies , order online

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close