Order Girl Scout Cookies Online and Donate to Front Line Workers

The Girl Scouts are not letting the coronavirus stop their sales. Although you can no longer purchase cookies in-person, the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. announced that they will continue to provide their irresistible treats online. Through a new campaign, called Girl Scouts Cookie Care, you can order cookies online to be delivered to your home. That’s not even the best part. You can also donate a box of cookies to be sent to those working on the front lines of the crisis.

“For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil. And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort and take action.” said Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “By buying and donating cookies, Girl Scout Cookie fans are helping sustain our life-changing programs for girls — and bringing joy and comfort to those on the frontlines of this crisis.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: