$2 Trillion Stimulus Package Passed By The House

Hands with US - Dollars.

Source: Ulrich Baumgarten / Getty

Yippee…Here comes your money! The House met today (Friday) to vote on the Coronavirus Stimulus Bill and it passed! Most Americans will be getting a direct deposit in their bank account as soon as April 6th! If you have filled your taxes for 2019 already the IRS will use that information. If not, they will use your 2018 info. So, the big question, do you get the money?

Here’s the deal…

Single and made less than $75,000 – $1200

Married and made less than $150,000 – $2400 + $500 per child 17 and under

Single parent and head of house hold who made up to $112,500 – $1200

Single and make $75,001 – $99k reduced checks. For every $100 over $75k subtract $5. So, if you made $75,100 you’ll get $1195.

Married couples who made between $150,001 and $198,000. same as above.

Click here for more details

