Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Roman Reigns Removes Himself From Wrestlemania Match

WWE SummerSlam 2015

Source: JP Yim / Getty

We already knew this year’s Wrestlemania was going to be a weird one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it keeps getting more and more disappointing.  We have now learned that Roman Reigns will no longer have his match against Goldberg.  As disappointing as that may be for some fans, it’s definitely the best decision for Reigns.  Reigns took himself out of the match because he didn’t feel comfortable performing due to having battled leukemia multiple times, leaving him immunocompromised.

Apparently Wrestlemania has already been taped, since it’s taking place at the performance center with no fans.  It’s rumored that Braun Strowman has replaced “The Big Dog” in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg.  Wrestlemania is slated to air Sunday, April 5th.

RELATED: John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber To Wrestlemania Match

Nikki Bella Opens Up About Sex Life While Pregnant

Goldberg , Roman Reigns , Wrestlemania 36

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close