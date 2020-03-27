National
Viral BBC Interview Dad Is Back, Kids Steal The Show Again

Remember that Dad that was in the middle of a BBC News interview when his kids decided to come crashing in?  The hilarious moment has been viewed over 36 million times.  Well, he’s back!  His kids still seem a little ornery too.  BBC invited Professor Robert Kelly back to talk working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

I couldn’t help but laugh at this interview too!  I’m honestly shocked Professor Kelly can get any work done at home.  He says it’s been “very difficult,” the past few weeks. Check out how this interview went below.  SPOILER ALERT:  his daughter totally stole the show…again!

And just in case you’re one of the 36 million people who never saw the original interview, check it out below!

