Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Miley Cyrus Was Inspired By Another Disney Star to Audition for Hannah Montana

If you don’t know about Miley Cyrus’ daily Instagram Live show, “Bright Minded: Live with Miley” by now you totally should! She describes the focus of the show as “staying LIT with love during dark times”. All episodes feature special guests like Demi Lovato and Emily Osment. Today Miley talked with Reese Witherspoon, Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa. She was then joined by Hilary Duff who we found out was Miley’s inspiration for auditioning for Hannah Montana. Miley revealed to the Lizzie McGuire star, “The only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did. And so really, I don’t think I gave a sh*t about being an actress or a singer.” She added, “I just wanted to copy you no matter what. So I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me.” Hilary thanked Miley back by saying, “Just to hear you say that, I feel like you have been such a bright light and you have made so many choices that have been so bold and you’re an inspiration to me and to all of us—and you continue to be.”

hannah montana , hilary duff , instagram live , miley cyrus

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close