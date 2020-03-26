Mallory
HomeMallory

The Self Care Guru Pro Tip 24: How To Take Care of Your Mental Health During Coronavirus

Taking care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health right now. Isolation and anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic are taking a toll. Officials say calls to a National Suicide Prevention Hotline call center are up 300 percent. Meanwhile, Google searches for “panic attack symptoms” have gone up 100 percent compared to last year. You are not alone although you probably feel like it. Then you add anxiety that may be triggered from constant news updates on top of that loneliness. It’s okay to not be okay right now. I hope you reach out to some of the resources listed at the bottom of this post if you need to. Here are some tips that can help ease some of those negative feelings:

  • Avoid information overload / limit social media use
  • Consider helping others/ volunteering- minimize stress and depression
  • Maintain a normal routine
  • Stay in touch with friends and family
  • Go outdoors and take advantage of fresh air
  • Keep yourself busy
  • Maintain a balanced diet
  • Get exercise

Resources 

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Mental Health America Hotline: Text MHA to 741741. You can also call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 at the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline.

Crisis Text Line: Text CONNECT to 741741.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close