The Self Care Guru Pro Tip 24: How To Take Care of Your Mental Health During Coronavirus

Taking care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health right now. Isolation and anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic are taking a toll. Officials say calls to a National Suicide Prevention Hotline call center are up 300 percent. Meanwhile, Google searches for “panic attack symptoms” have gone up 100 percent compared to last year. You are not alone although you probably feel like it. Then you add anxiety that may be triggered from constant news updates on top of that loneliness. It’s okay to not be okay right now. I hope you reach out to some of the resources listed at the bottom of this post if you need to. Here are some tips that can help ease some of those negative feelings:

Avoid information overload / limit social media use

Consider helping others/ volunteering- minimize stress and depression

Maintain a normal routine

Stay in touch with friends and family

Go outdoors and take advantage of fresh air

Keep yourself busy

Maintain a balanced diet

Get exercise

Resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Mental Health America Hotline: Text MHA to 741741. You can also call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 at the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline.

Crisis Text Line: Text CONNECT to 741741.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: