How ‘Pack Away Hunger’ Is Helping The Community During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

During the pandemic, several companies are making efforts to help those in need. Pack Away Hunger is  currently distributing meals to local food pantries, community centers and churches that are able to share meals with at-risk populations.

Now more than ever, they need your continued support. To make a donation to or learn more about Pack Away Hunger, visit packawayhunger.org.

Do you know an organization that is helping the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic, help get the word out by getting them a free radio spot with Radio One. Click here for more information.

