B4UFall Is Helping Local Residents Get The Help They Need

B4Ufall’s mission is to be proactive, as opposed to reactive, in addressing the trials and tribulations of today’s youth, as well as, providing a clear cut path towards change…

B4UFall’s vision is to provide evidence based outcomes through the utilization of programs, universally validated curriculum, and activities that will initiate growth on a micro, mezzo, and macro level within the African American community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic B4UFall will be canvassing high priority areas in the Indianapolis area, surveying households to collect data on food needs, medical needs, household needs and voter registration status.

