COVID-19 Update: 17 People Have Now Died From Coronavirus In Indiana

As of Thursday, the Indiana State Health Department has confirmed 17 Hoosiers have lost their lives due to COVID-19. They also have reported a total of 645 positive cases with 4,651 people being tested.
Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 6, the number of positive cases have risen tremendously. To slow down the curve, Gov. Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order that was put in effect on March 25 and ends on April 7.
General questions from the public or healthcare provider inquiries about COVID-19 may be directed to the ISDH COVID-19 Call Center at the toll-free number 877-826-0011 (available 24/7) or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.
For all the latest stories on COVID-19 click here