Taylor Swift Is Giving Listeners Money To Help Them Out!

I love this so much. Love her so much for doing this! It’s crazy what people are going through right now and to have someone with plenty of means like Taylor Swift step up like this and help is amazing! For the most part it looks like $3000 but one of them was for $65k!!! Holy moly! I’ve gotten to know Taylor a bit and to be honest, she’s one of if not the, best celebrity I’ve ever met. So kind and genuine. This just proves that to me all over again! Check out the tweets below and what she did for some of her fans! AMAZING!

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

OHHHHH MY FUCKINGGGGFFF SHUT HP SHUT UPS BUT IP SHUT UP THIS CANT BE HAPPENING I CANT STOP SHAKONT I CANT STOP CRUING WHAT THE FUCK TULORLRL pic.twitter.com/8wKUbDfS2x — samantha (@manthapaige13) March 25, 2020

