Taylor Swift Is Giving Listeners Money To Help Them Out!

Dustin Kross photo

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

I love this so much. Love her so much for doing this! It’s crazy what people are going through right now and to have someone with plenty of means like Taylor Swift step up like this and help is amazing! For the most part it looks like $3000 but one of them was for $65k!!! Holy moly! I’ve gotten to know Taylor a bit and to be honest, she’s one of if not the, best celebrity I’ve ever met. So kind and genuine. This just proves that to me all over again! Check out the tweets below and what she did for some of her fans! AMAZING!

