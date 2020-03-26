The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Terry Crews Updates Us On His Personal Quarantine [AUDIO]

Terry Crews

Source: KiddNation / other

With everyone under personal quarantine, we figure it would be best to hear from some of Hollywood’s brightest on how they’re dealing with it. Case in point, America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews! He calls the show and gives us an update on his personal quarantine… Plus, what’s it like to work with Andy Samberg? And he tells us about his new movie, The Willoughbys!

Plus, check out the trailers below!

