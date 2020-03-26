The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show has been under self-quarantine and we’ve got answers from people about how their situations are going but … what about our own? We reached out to the people that we have been quarantining with… What has Ryan learned since moving in with Ana? What has Trey’s wife noticed about him?

And what does KiddNation have to confess? It gets dirty and juicy!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Terry Crews Updates Us On His Personal Quarantine [AUDIO]

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: I Can’t Quarantine With Him!

These Are Our Quarantine Confessions was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: