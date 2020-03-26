Indy
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Announces New Date For 104th Indianapolis 500 Race

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced new dates for its two annual historic racing events–The Indy 500 and GMR Grand Prix–due to the Coronavirus. Thursday, officials stated that the Indianapolis 500 is rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23. The Grand Prix will be moved to Saturday, July 4 on the IMS road course as part of a historic double-header featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR.

Traditionally the Indy 500 race is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, which this year would’ve been Sunday, May 24. The GMR Grand Prix was scheduled to be run on Saturday, May 9.

“The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” Roger Penske said. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing. We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I’m confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world’s greatest race.”

For more details, visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway site here. 

