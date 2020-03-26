RECIPE: Delicious 30 Minute Blondies

While we’re all stuck social distancing and in quarantine mode, what better way to pass the time than with a little baking?! Now, I’m not a huge baker by any means. I actually LOATH the clean up process, and usually I just don’t even have the time for it. These Blondies are quite possibly the quickest treat to whip up with minimal mess! (I’ve already made them twice this week) They’re so easy, kiddos will have fun making these!

Here’s why I’m loving this recipe. It only makes an 8×8 batch, so you’re not going to over eat your sweets. You can also customize these with different add-ins. I personally like to add semi-sweet chocolate chips. My other half prefers a mixture of milk chocolate and peanut butter chips. Can’t go wrong either way, really! Plus there’s no need to hit the grocery store for a bunch of ingredients, chances are you already have all this on hand.

Here’s what you need:

1 stick of butter

1 cup of brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. of vanilla extract

1 cup of flour

1/2 tsp. of salt

1 cup of chocolate chips (can substitute with nuts, or other mix ins)

Instructions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and grease an 8×8 inch baking dish

-Melt butter, whisk in with brown sugar until well-combined

-Beat in egg and vanilla until well-combined

-Mix in flour and salt

-Add chocolate chips or other mix ins

-Scrape mixture into pan

-Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until center is set

-Allow pan to cool before cutting.

And there you have it! A delicious sweet treat with minimal clean up, and really only a few minutes of actual effort. They are SOOOO good warm with some vanilla ice cream on top, or just with a cold glass of milk. Enjoy!

