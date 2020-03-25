Love Letters To Kellie: I Can’t Quarantine With Him!

One wife finally admits it… she can’t stand being in quarantine with her husband!! She wrote to Kellie Rasberry, the love expert, to ask for advice on how to move forward! Plus, what do you do if you find your boyfriend’s secret vulgar Snapchat account?

