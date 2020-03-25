This quarantine has us going crazy, to the point where we’re literally rationing all of our goods and items. And what’s the first thing that usually goes? You guessed it: food! On day one of self-quarantine, Ana from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show ate all her quarantine snacks. Hear her life update from the last week in her Quarantine Diaries!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Ana’s Road Trip With Her Boyfriend During The Coronavirus

RELATED: The King Of: KKMS vs. Halsey Edition

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: I Can’t Quarantine With Him!

Ana’s Mid Week Update: Quarantine Diaries was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: