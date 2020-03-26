Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Selena Gomez Adopts A Puppy

Selena Gomez

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Selena Gomez has a new family member.  A puppy!  What better way to keep yourself busy and entertained during social distancing?!  She made the announcement via an Instagram live video.

Selena said, “I would like to introduce a new family member, Daisy.” She then went on to say that her other dog Winnie and the new pup are getting along very well.  With the COVID-19 pandemic, shelters are in need of fosters.  Selena said, “I know a few friends who are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place, but I couldn’t help it.”  She continued, “I have to keep her.”  Check out her Instagram live video below to see Daisy!

RELATED: PICS: Bazzi, Cami Mendes, & More Encourage Fans To Foster Dogs During COVID-19 Outbreak

Madi Hangs With Selena Gomez After Ending Things With Peter

Adopts , Daisy , dog , new , puppy , selena gomez

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close