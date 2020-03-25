Dustin
HomeDustin

Demi Lovato’s New Man!

Demi Lovato DJ Khaled Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Sooooo, according to People Magazine, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich from The Young and the Restless have been doing some heavy flirting on social media. No direct picture of them together yet but he did post on his story of him cuddling up with her dogs! Then, with the post below he say’s ““when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay 😅🤦‍♂️ have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3,” Demi commented with “Fine by me…” OH SNAP!!! Are they Instaficial? Eh! Not yet but it looks like they’re getting close!

Related: Kevin Bacon, Demi Lovato and More Do #IStayHomeFor Challenge

boyfriend , Dating , demi lovato , Dogs , Dustin Kross , instagram , Max Ehrich , Newly , radionow 100.9 , story , together

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close