Demi Lovato’s New Man!

Sooooo, according to People Magazine, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich from The Young and the Restless have been doing some heavy flirting on social media. No direct picture of them together yet but he did post on his story of him cuddling up with her dogs! Then, with the post below he say’s ““when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay 😅🤦♂️ have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3,” Demi commented with “Fine by me…” OH SNAP!!! Are they Instaficial? Eh! Not yet but it looks like they’re getting close!
