UPDATE: Lieutenant Dan, 2-Legged Dog, Wins Cadbury Bunny Contest

If you remember a few weeks ago, I told you about a 2-legged dog, named Lieutenant Dan that was a finalist to be the next Cadbury bunny.  Well, HE DID IT!  He got enough votes and actually WON!  He totally deserves it!  Check out how happy he looks below…

Lieutenant Dan will appear in the “Cadbury Clucking Bunny” commercial, and he will also receive a $5,000 cash prize!  I wonder if Cadbury will send him any of those delicious mini milk chocolate eggs?

