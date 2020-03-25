PIC: Bindi Irwin Gets Married Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Some couples have spent moths, even years planning their wedding day. They imagine it to be absolutely perfect, surrounded by their family and friends. The Coronavirus pandemic is throwing a wrench in many couples’ big day. This can be said for Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Steve Irwin. She just married to professional wake-boarder, Chandler Powell. The couple decided to go ahead and get married at Australia Zoo after Prime Minister Scott Morrison enforced new restrictions on weddings, which would only allow five people to attend.

Bindi’s little brother Robert, who is 16 years old, walked her down the aisle. The bride and groom lit a candle in memory of Bindi’s father, who passed away in 2006. Bindi shared her big news via Instagram, and she revealed there were no guests at her wedding. She said “This was a very difficult decision, but important to keep everyone safe.” Check out her post below, and my GOSH, she looks GORGEOUS!

