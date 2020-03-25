Indy
HomeIndy

Two New COVID-19 Deaths and 477 Total Cases Across the State

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

112 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state of Indiana on Wednesday.   The total number of Hoosiers with the virus is 477 and so far 14 people have died across the state.

The Indiana State Health Department has conducted more than 3,350 tests, not including any tests done at labs outside the state health department’s facility. Of the 477 diagnosed with the virus, 14 have died, including six people in Marion County. Marion County has also reported the most cases with over 225 cases as of Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

To fight the spread of COVID-19 the public should continue to take the following actions:

1. Stay Home

2. Wash your hands often with soap and water

3. Cover your cough and/or sneeze

4. If you do have symptoms, treat the symptoms, monitor your health and Stay Home from work.

5. If symptoms worsen contact your physician for medical care.

6. If symptoms are life threatening, call 911 and tell first responders you are having flu like symptoms.

7. No matter what steps you are taking, STAY HOME

For more information about the cases in the state and resources for COVID-19 visit IN.gov.

Two New COVID-19 Deaths and 477 Total Cases Across the State  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close