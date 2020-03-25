Post Malone is in ‘Quarantine Album Mode’

I am predicting a surplus of new music this summer! What a perfect opportunity for artist to whip up some new music from their home-studios. It looks like Post Malone is doing just that! He’s currently in quarantine with his manager, Dre London. According to London, the two are working on a fourth studio album!

London shared on Instagram, “I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty! I’ll take the chance. Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how the [world] gonna enjoy this summer?”

