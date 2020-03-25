Carryout Restaurant Deals You Should Know About

- Olive Garden – Olive Garden is having a “buy one, take one” deal. Purchase one classic entree and get your second one free along with your choice of soup or salad and breadsticks.
- Firehouse Subs – Through the end of April, you can receive a free kids’ combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub by showing a coupon at the register or mentioning it on the phone.
- Cheesecake Factory – Cheesecake Factory is now offering delivery, to-go and curbside pick up. If you order online through theheesecakefactory.com spending $30 or more, you can get a free slice of cheesecake with the promo code FREESLICE.
- Burger King – Similar to Firehouse Subs, Burger King is giving away two free kids meals with any purchase made through the Burger King app.
