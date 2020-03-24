Dustin
HomeDustin

Netflix Shows Being Renewed

NETFLIX

Source: blogs.ubc.ca / blogs.ubc.ca

These are like binge watching candy. I couldn’t stop mainly because of the shock factor and disbelief of some of them. Like, how can you “Fall in love” without meeting in person? Really? Infatuation? sure. Then you meet in person and nothing! Yup, that happen to a few the couple on ‘Love Is Blind”. However, I had to keep watching and laughing. Had to see who would really last and who wouldn’t. Not gonna lie, I was wondering if they were going to bring it back and yup! They are. Along with ‘The Circle’, ‘Rhythm and Flow’ and a show called ‘Sparking Joy’.

binge , Dustin Kross , Love Is Blind , Netflix , radionow 100.9 , renewed , rhythm and flow , show , sparking joy , the circle , watching

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close