Netflix Shows Being Renewed

These are like binge watching candy. I couldn’t stop mainly because of the shock factor and disbelief of some of them. Like, how can you “Fall in love” without meeting in person? Really? Infatuation? sure. Then you meet in person and nothing! Yup, that happen to a few the couple on ‘Love Is Blind”. However, I had to keep watching and laughing. Had to see who would really last and who wouldn’t. Not gonna lie, I was wondering if they were going to bring it back and yup! They are. Along with ‘The Circle’, ‘Rhythm and Flow’ and a show called ‘Sparking Joy’.

