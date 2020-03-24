Indy
HomeIndy

Watch Live: Gov. Holcomb Provides Updates On COVID-19 In Indiana

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt And Local Officials Tour East Chicago Superfund Site

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health, and other state leaders will host a media briefing Tuesday March 24 to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana. The briefing will happen at 2:30 PM. Tune in below.

On Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order that would be in effect March 25-April 7. The order will be in effect for the entire state and orders Indiana residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.

Watch Live: Gov. Holcomb Provides Updates On COVID-19 In Indiana  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close