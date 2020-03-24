Watch Live: Gov. Holcomb Provides Updates On COVID-19 In Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health, and other state leaders will host a media briefing Tuesday March 24 to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana. The briefing will happen at 2:30 PM. Tune in below.

On Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order that would be in effect March 25-April 7. The order will be in effect for the entire state and orders Indiana residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.