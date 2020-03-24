Indy
COVID-19 Takes The Lives of 12 Hoosiers

Indianapolis

Monday afternoon, Gov. Holcomb announced a stay-at-home order effective March 25-April 7.  As of Tuesday morning, a total of 12 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.  The Indiana State Department of Health hasn’t reported where in the state the new deaths occurred.

There were also 106 new cases reported Tuesday, taking the state wide total to over 365 cases.  Marion County has 161 confirmed cases, the most in the state.

More information is located at IN.gov.

 

State &amp; City Resources For Indiana Residents During Coronavirus Pandemic

Radio One Indy Offering Free Air Time To Community Organizations During Coronavirus Pandemic

All K-12 Indiana Schools Closed Until May 1, 2020 Due To Coronavirus

Close