COVID-19 Takes The Lives of 12 Hoosiers

Monday afternoon, Gov. Holcomb announced a stay-at-home order effective March 25-April 7. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 12 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The Indiana State Department of Health hasn’t reported where in the state the new deaths occurred.

There were also 106 new cases reported Tuesday, taking the state wide total to over 365 cases. Marion County has 161 confirmed cases, the most in the state.

The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website. Here are the updated numbers: Total positive cases: 365

Total deaths: 12

Total tested: 2,931 Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/SsvNK3ssza — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) March 24, 2020

More information is located at IN.gov.

