How Taylor Swift Responded to Leaked Phone Call Video With Kanye West

Kanye West Taylor Swift gif

Source: MTV / Tumblr

A video of the infamous phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West was leaked once again on the internet over the weekend. This time the whole thing in its entirety was leaked. Taylor Swift  responded on Instagram:

She posted, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”

Followers who swiped up were redirected to the Feeding America website that is working to provide food for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – what really does matter.

“The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis,” she added.

