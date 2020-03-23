Entertainment News
PICS: Bazzi, Cami Mendes, & More Encourage Fans To Foster Dogs During COVID-19 Outbreak

2018 Bazzi at Warehouse Live

Source: AEG Presents / Warehouse Live

With shelters all across the country having to limit operations or shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they are asking for all the help they can get.  Some celebrities like Cami Mendes are encouraging fans to foster, while others like Bazzi are actually taking in pups!  Check out how the stars are using their influence and resources to help dogs in need.

Who wants to take bets that Bazzi is gonna keep Cub?! I mean, look at that family photo!

View this post on Instagram

sleepy fam 😴😴😴

A post shared by bazzi (@bazzi) on

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski stopped by his local shelter to foster a pup.

A few days later, Friday Night Lights actor, Kyle Chandler, and his wife stopped by that same shelter to foster a dog and ended up adopting instead.  LOVE that!

Actress and model, Camila Morrone, decided to foster a cute little pup too!

If you’re unable to foster at this time but want to help the dogs and cats in need, call your local shelter and see what donations they are in need of.

 

