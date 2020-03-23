COVID-19 Update: Gov. Holcomb Orders Hoosiers To Stay Home Through April 7

On Monday afternoon Governor Holcomb delivered a state address to order that Indiana natives remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities–like taking care of others or getting necessary supplies (food, medical supplies etc.). The order is set to begin March 25 and last until April 7.
“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Gov. Holcomb.
The first positive case of COVID-19 in Indiana was reported on March 6. As of Monday March 23rd, the number of tests completed in Indiana is 1,960 with the number of positive cases is 259 and a total of 7 deaths have been reported.
See Gov. Holcomb’s full statement here.
