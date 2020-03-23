COVID-19 Update: Gov. Holcomb Orders Hoosiers To Stay Home Through April 7

On Monday afternoon Governor Holcomb delivered a state address to order that Indiana natives remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities–like taking care of others or getting necessary supplies (food, medical supplies etc.). The order is set to begin March 25 and last until April 7.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Gov. Holcomb.