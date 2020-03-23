Indy
HomeIndy

Watch Now As Gov. Holcomb Addresses The State Regarding COVID-19

US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-CONVENTION

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Gov. Holcomb is set to address the state of Indiana at noon on Monday March 23. He will be speaking on the latest updates for the state in regards to COVID-19.

See Also: Radio One Indy Offering Free Air Time To Community Organizations During Coronavirus Pandemic

According to the Indiana State Health Department, 1,494 people have been tested thus far and over the weekend Indiana’s total positive cases jumped to 201 with 6 deaths.

See Also: All K-12 Indiana Schools Closed Until May 1, 2020 Due To Coronavirus

Watch the live stream below.

Watch Now As Gov. Holcomb Addresses The State Regarding COVID-19  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close