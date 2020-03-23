WATCH: What’s The Deal With Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron?

Am I the only one confused about Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron? They’ve been hanging out together…A LOT! They are quarantined with a few of their friends, and have labeled themselves the “quarantine crew.” Hannah has posted several Tik Tok’s and posts of the two of them hanging out. So, what’s the deal here? Are they just friends or are they dating?

What we do know is that the two have very recently experienced some hardships in their personal lives. Last month, Tyler’s mom unexpectedly passed away due to a brain aneurysm. Hannah’s younger brother is also in recovery after a recent overdose. So who knows, maybe the two of them are just trying to get each other through though times. Either way, they are all smiles when they’re together. Check out what they’ve been up to below!

Annnnd it appears that she’s wearing Tyler’s sweater here…

I CAN’T TAKE IT! PLEASE, FOR THE LOVE, JUST TELL US YOU’RE DATING!

