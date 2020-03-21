Chloe’s Kitchen: Homemade York Patties!

Chloe
I have three younger sister. Two of them are in Elementary school and are getting stir crazy from having to be at home all day. We’ve been doing different activities every day to keep them entertained and away from destroying the house out of sheer boredom. SO yesterday we decided to do a little baking and made some knock off York Patties. They don’t look pretty but they tasted amazing! It was such quick and easy recipe and my kid sisters loved it!

INGREDIENTS

  • 3/4 cup Sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 tsp Peppermint extract
  • 1/8 tsp Vanilla extract
  • 4 cups Powdered sugar
  • 3 cups Semisweet Chocolate Chips
  • 2 tsp shortening

DIRECTIONS

  1. Mix together the condensed milk, peppermint extract and vanilla in a mixing bowl.
  2. Add half of the powdered sugar and mix on low speed.
  3. Add the rest of the sugar and mix until it becomes a smooth dough.
  4. Sprinkle some powdered sugar on a piece of parchment paper flatten the dough and cut out circles ( Or however big you want them to be. We used the smallest cookie cutter we had.)
  5. Place the peppermint circles on a parchment lined backing sheet. Cover and freeze for 10-15 minutes.
  6. Place the shortening and chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl. Cook at 30 sec intervals until melted. Stir occasionally.
  7. Use a fork to dip the patties into the chocolate then place on the parchment paper (the kids only wanted to half dip them.)
  8. Cool until the chocolate is fully set.
  9. Enjoy!!!

