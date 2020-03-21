Entertainment News
The Hallmark Channel Airing Christmas Movie Marathon

Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018

The Hallmark Channel is delivering during this crisis with a Hallmark Christmas movie marathon airing this weekend. The marathon started Friday at noon and will run until 6pm on Sunday wrapping up with Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert. According to ET Online, Hallmark will air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday films from recent years in a “response to fans’ desires for a dedicated lineup of feel-good movies to help pass the time amid the coronavirus outbreak.” Check out the full movie schedule here! 

 

