The Self Care Guru Pro Tip 22: How To Make Hand Sanitizer

As we know by now and according to the CDC, washing your hands is the best way to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. But sometimes soap and water is not readily available like while you are pumping gas or are at the grocery store. Hand sanitizer becomes the second best thing. I’m also strapped with some sanitizer! Similar to toilet paper, hand sanitizer may be scarce to find these days due to fear of the virus leading people to stock up. Here’s how you can make your own from home:

Combine in a bowl:

⅔-cup rubbing alcohol (99% isopropyl alcohol) – To be effective, hand sanitizer needs to have a strength of at least 60 percent alcohol

⅓-cup aloe vera gel.

Stir. Decant into a clean soap or pump bottle

Remember, sanitizer is only effective if you cover your hands thoroughly and then let them dry all the way.

