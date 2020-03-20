Third Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Indiana

On Friday, The Indianapolis State Health Department announced a third Indiana resident died due to COVID-19.

The health department states the patient was an adult resident of Marion County over the age 60 who had been hospitalized.

On Friday, the health department also reported 23 addtional new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 79 of confirmed cases diagnosed through to ISDH.

The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.

See the latest updates on the Coronavirus in Indiana here.

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse , Radio Now

