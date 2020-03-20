Entertainment News
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Garner is a queen, and she must be protected at all cost!  (Seriously, she is my childhood hero– I watched every episode of Alias)  She appeared on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, and entertained us with some Saxophone playing.  Jennifer even has a name for her instrument, “Sally the Sexy Sax.”

She also chatted with Jimmy about partnering with fellow actress Amy Adams and Save the Children.  The goal is for celebrities to read stories, while collecting donations that will benefit children across the country who are hungry due to school closures.  Check it out below!

