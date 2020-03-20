Kevin Bacon, Demi Lovato, & More Do #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Yes, the “six degrees” of Kevin Bacon really does exist, and he’s using it to to try to flatten the curve. Kevin Bacon is encouraging others to do their part and just stay home. He wants to know who you’re staying home for. He also nominated six friends, including Demi Lovato to participate. Check out Kevin’s video below.

Demi has responded!

…and so did Elton John!

LOVE this! Who are you staying home for? Tag us @radionow1009 in your posts!

