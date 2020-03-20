Kevin Bacon, Demi Lovato, & More Do #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Yes, the “six degrees” of Kevin Bacon really does exist, and he’s using it to to try to flatten the curve. Kevin Bacon is encouraging others to do their part and just stay home. He wants to know who you’re staying home for. He also nominated six friends, including Demi Lovato to participate. Check out Kevin’s video below.
View this post on Instagram
#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier – We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I’m kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham – but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! . . . . #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord
Demi has responded!
View this post on Instagram
There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love. #IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health 💗 Thanks for sharing this with me @kevinbacon!! 😝 I’m challenging @mileycyrus @beberexha @arianagrande @ashleygraham @rubyrose & @alokvmenon to share who they stay home for!!
…and so did Elton John!
LOVE this! Who are you staying home for? Tag us @radionow1009 in your posts!