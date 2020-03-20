Mallory
The Self Care Guru Pro Tip 21: How to Stay Hydrated

It’s important your body is properly hydrated all the time but perhaps now more than ever. We need our immune systems to be strong right now! One way to do that is by drinking more water. Blood circulates better when you’re hydrated. This makes it easier for the white blood cells to move throughout your system efficiently decreasing chances of getting sick. It is recommend that you drink eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 liters, or half a gallon of water a day. If you aren’t used to doing that already, that may seem like a lot! Here’s some tips:

  • Mix it up – enjoy sparkling water, flavored waters, or water infused with cucumbers, oranges, lemons…
  • Eat fruits and vegetables – a lot of fruits and non-starchy vegetables, such as grapes, watermelons, tomatoes, and lettuce, contain a lot of water
  • Set reminders on your phone – have a goal of drinking one glass every hour and have your phone keep you on track
  • Drink one glass of water before every meal – there’s 3/8 already!
  • Drink one glass when immediately after waking up and before you go to bed – now there’s 5/8!
  • Replace other drinks with water – you’re more likely to reach those 8 glasses if water is all that you’re drinking anyway
