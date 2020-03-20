Entertainment News
WATCH: JoJo Remixed ‘Leave (Get Out)’ to ‘Chill (Stay In)’

Celebrities and artists have been providing entertainment all over social media during the Coronavirus crisis. A number of them have also been using their platforms to promote the importance of social distancing and staying at home. JoJo has done two in one. She performed an informative remix of her 2004 hit “Leave (Get Out)” on TikTok which has over 2 million views now. This is grammy worthy: “Stay in! Right now! Do it for humanity! I’m dead*ss! About that, but we will survive . . . Tell me why you’re acting so confused, when the CDC laid it out for you. Come on I know you’re not dumb. To go behind my back and hit the bar, shows how immature you really are. Keep exposure to a minimum!”

 

