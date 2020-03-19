State & City Resources For Indiana Residents During Coronavirus Pandemic

Here are a list of resources that can help you during the Coronavirus in Indiana.

Child Care

Families who need help finding or paying for care can contact Brighter Futures Indiana at 800-299-1627 to speak to a referral specialist.

Every community has a child care resource and referral agency that can also connect parents with local child care options and provide referrals for support. Marion County families can access our local agency, Child Care Answers, here or by calling 800-272-2937.

Marion County families can search for licensed child care here.

COVID-19 guidance for child care providers can be found here.

Food Support

Support For Job Loss:

For families who are experiencing permanent or temporary job loss:

First, file for unemployment insurance through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That can be accessed here.

Frequently asked questions about payment, benefits, claims, and vouchers can be viewed here. A digital tutorial can be found here.

Dislocated workers, struggling with permanent or temporary job loss, can access free, no-strings-attached financial counseling available via Pete the Planner. Individuals interested in the service can get started by emailing recover@petetheplanner.com.For individuals looking for job opportunities:

In the interest of public safety, job seeker services are virtually available through WorkOne Indy by calling 317-798-0335 or sending an email to questions@workoneindy.com.

Job seekers can find virtual resources, career development tips, and additional information by clicking here and visiting WorkOne’s website.

EmployIndy’s digital job board can be found here.

Donate/Volunteer Resources:

To donate to the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund, text HELP2020 to 91999 or donate online at covid19cerf.org.

Click here to learn about volunteering at Gleaners Food Bank.

Click here to view the Horizon House wish list.

Click here to view the Second Helpings emergency volunteer waitlist.

Click here to donate to Wheeler Mission.

Click here to donate to Indy Parks through the Indy Parks Foundation. Type “food services” in the comments section.

Distribute food to Near Eastside families through Westminster Neighborhood Services. Contact volunteer coordinator Azaria Brown at azaria.brown@westmin.org or visit westmin.org for more information.

Click here to donate to Midwest Food Bank.

Click here to sign-up to be paired with an elder or immunocompromised person in need of essential supplies and engagement.

Click here to leave a virtual tip for one of the many service industry employees impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and closures.

