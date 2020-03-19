Shaq Pleasantly Interrupts 1st Grade Video Chat [VIDEO]

I love this so much and for so many reasons! Love that the kids are all on a video conference still doing school. Then all of sudden Shaq pops in. HAHA! “Is that Shaq?” The peoples reaction is hilarious. Grabbing their phones and taking pictures. One dad seriously freaks out about half way through the video. I just think this is such a cool thing to do. More celebrities should do things like this. Now is when we need them most to entertain us and cheer us up! So cool!

Check out the video from TMZ here!

