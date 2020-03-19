The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Is Coming To Indianapolis!

Mornings in Indianapolis will never be the same as The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is hitting the airwaves in Indy! Starting Monday, March 23, 2020 , you can hear Big Al, Kellie, J-Si, Ana, Part-Time Justin on your airwaves right here on Indy’s new Radio Now 100.9!

Want More KKMS? Head over to their official site and get ready at 6 AM on March 23rd for the debut show!

MEET THE KKMS SQUAD

Show Instagram | Kellie | Big Al | J-Si | Ana | Part Time Justin

Plus, the team was kind of nice to let us tour their studio and … hey, we can’t complain about it whatsoever!

