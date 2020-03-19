Indy
HomeIndy

All K-12 Indiana Schools Closed Until May 1, 2020 Due To Coronavirus

Watching A Show

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Gov. Holcomb announced Thursday afternoon that all Indiana schools will remain closed until May 1, 2020.

See Also: Organizations Offering Free Food Resources During Coronavirus Pandemic

Non-public schools are ordered closed as well. This date may be revised to extend through the end of the 2019-2020 school year if circumstances warrant.

See Also: If You Have Questions About/Symptoms Of Coronavirus, These Resources Can Help

Along with the school closures, all-state mandated assessments will be canceled for the current academic year. The governor has contacted U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to share the state’s plan and also has asked the Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick to pursue any federal waivers needed to cancel the requirements for accountability, chronic absenteeism and state-mandated assessments.

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

23 photos Launch gallery

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Continue reading Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn’t just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!  

All K-12 Indiana Schools Closed Until May 1, 2020 Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close