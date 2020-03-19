Entertainment News
WATCH: Jimmy Fallon’s Daughter Interrupts At Home Edition of ‘The Tonight Show’

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Debut Episode

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

With many shows suspending production due to the Coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon has been filming “At Home Editions” of The Tonight Show.  He has some help from his wife, who is now the camera operator, and his daughter is providing the music.  It’s a family affair, and it’s pretty adorable!

What would The Tonight Show be without a celebrity guest?  Jimmy had on Lin-Manuel Miranda, and they talked about how he’s keeping his kids busy with the school closures.  Jimmy does get interrupted by his daughter a few times, and it will for sure make you smile!  Check it out below!

