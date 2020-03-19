Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gal Gadot & Celebrity Friends Sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - European Premiere

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Gal Gadot really is taking her Wonder Woman duties seriously.  She gathered her celebrity friends to all sing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”  She posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together.”  She called on help from Sia (who put everyone to shame), Jimmy Fallon, Cara Delevingne, Natalie Portman, and more.  I LOVE this!  Check it out below!

RELATED: Celebrities Putting on Virtual Concerts and Entertainment

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close