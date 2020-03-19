Gal Gadot & Celebrity Friends Sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

Gal Gadot really is taking her Wonder Woman duties seriously. She gathered her celebrity friends to all sing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” She posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together.” She called on help from Sia (who put everyone to shame), Jimmy Fallon, Cara Delevingne, Natalie Portman, and more. I LOVE this! Check it out below!
View this post on Instagram
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ……. #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
RELATED: Celebrities Putting on Virtual Concerts and Entertainment