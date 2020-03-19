Indy
Indiana Now Has 56 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus

According to the Indiana State Health Department, Indiana now has 56 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 19 counties as of Thursday March 19th.

Two people have already died from the virus–one in Marion County and one in Johnson County. As of today, 380 people have been tested statewide.

All Simon Malls To Close Through March 29th Due To Coronavirus

If You Have Questions About/Symptoms Of Coronavirus, These Resources Can Help

Organizations Offering Free Food Resources During Coronavirus Pandemic

