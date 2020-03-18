How to Create a Quarantine Routine

What a perfect time to be extremely lazy! I hope you are able to do exactly that. Resting is simply enough. However some people’s mental health depend on routine. Studies do prove that having a routine that connects you to a purpose and provides direction are the best recipe for good mental health.

The goal is to establish structure, predictability and a sense of purpose. This helps to ward off worsening depressive and anxiety symptoms. Take some time to organize and plan your days so that you develop a rhythm that feels good to you. This will look different for everyone. Here’s an example of what your quarantine routine may look like:

Wake up –

Feed your soul – meditate, read, listen to a podcast, journal

Productive – homework, puzzles

Lunch – set aside time to sit down and eat (and maybe even cook a real meal!)

Go outside

Move your body

Something productive

Something you enjoy

Something fun

Dinner – set aside time to sit down and eat (and maybe even cook a real meal!)

Prepare for bed

