How to Create a Quarantine Routine

What a perfect time to be extremely lazy! I hope you are able to do exactly that. Resting is simply enough. However some people’s mental health depend on routine. Studies do prove that having a routine that connects you to a purpose and provides direction are the best recipe for good mental health.

The goal is to establish structure, predictability and a sense of purpose. This helps to ward off worsening depressive and anxiety symptoms. Take some time to organize and plan your days so that you develop a rhythm that feels good to you. This will look different for everyone. Here’s an example of what your quarantine routine may look like:

  • Wake up –
  • Feed your soul – meditate, read, listen to a podcast, journal
  • Productive – homework, puzzles
  • Lunch – set aside time to sit down and eat (and maybe even cook a real meal!)
  • Go outside
  • Move your body
  • Something productive
  • Something you enjoy
  • Something fun
  • Dinner – set aside time to sit down and eat (and maybe even cook a real meal!)
  • Prepare for bed

Close